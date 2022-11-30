Weather: Met Office scuppers claims of 'Beast from the East' invading Northern Ireland - but snow could still be on the cards next week
The Met Office have scuppered claims that the ‘Beast from the East’ is set to rampage through Northern Ireland - but snow could still be on the cards next weekend.
Whilst every year we dream about a white Christmas, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge is not about to commit to a forecast “that is still too far in the future”.
He said: “The pattern is that weather is going to change from Friday where we are getting weather coming in from Europe which is going to give us a colder signal.
"Across the UK as a whole there will be some wintry showers,” he added.
"But I suspect it would be the highest points of Northern Ireland that would see wintry showers and the rest would be rain given how far you are west.”
He added that from Friday it will feel “a bit colder”.
And at the end of next week “there is a more northerly influence coming in which is colder air”.
"But at the moment that is not a guaranteed signal of snow,” he added.
"However, it is possible there could be snow at the end of next week, but we are not in for a Beast from the East situation like in 2010.”
He added that looking ahead “there is a split between us going to extreme cold or back to normal winter conditions”.
“As I said before, we are not looking at a Beast from the East’ then either,” he added.
"And remember that we are just beginning meteorological winter on Thursday. (December 1)
“But in contrast with what we have had in recent days I think people will notice a drop in temperatures,” he added.
"There will be frost and fog but I can say it is not going to be a winter wonderland by any means.
"It will be colder this weekend, and colder again next weekend, but there is not a strong signal for snow at the moment,” he added.
According to the Met Office today enjoyed ‘a dry and bright start with a few sunny breaks possible around Belfast and the east’.
They added that ‘cloud was thickening during the day with patchy light rain developing in the west. Maximum temperature 9 °C.’
Meanwhile tonight will have ‘a few clear spells in the east at first, cloud soon thickens from the west as patchy rain and drizzle spread east becoming drier from the west later.’
It adds there will be a minimum temperature of 3 °C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will have ‘an overcast start to the day with patchy rain and drizzle along eastern coasts soon clearing’.
They add that ‘bright or sunny spells increase slowly through the afternoon’ and there will be a ‘maximum temperature 9 °C.’
Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘mostly dry weather with some brightness Friday and Saturday’.
‘Turning a little colder with bright spells Sunday when scattered showers in the east,’ the Met Office adds.