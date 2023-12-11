Weather: More rain on the way as Met Office issue another yellow warning for Northern Ireland
Weather updates on Monday December 11
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning starts on Monday evening, December 11, at 9pm and runs until 7am on tuesday morning.
The Met Office advises
A period of heavy rain may bring disruption to transport and infrastructure
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely