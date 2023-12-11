All Sections
Weather: More rain on the way as Met Office issue another yellow warning for Northern Ireland

Weather updates on Monday December 11
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning starts on Monday evening, December 11, at 9pm and runs until 7am on tuesday morning.

The Met Office advises

Weather warning issued
A period of heavy rain may bring disruption to transport and infrastructure

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

