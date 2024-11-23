Weather: New yellow weather warning issued - Storm Bert brings snow, rain,wind, and power cuts with fallen trees causing traffic disruption across large areas of Northern Ireland - gritter gets stuck in snow
A yellow warning for rain and snow for Northern Ireland expires at 11:00 Saturday morning, November 23.
A second warning for wind came into effect at 05:00 on Saturday morning and runs until 19:00, Saturday evening
Storm Bert is forecast to undergo explosive cyclogenesis as it approaches the UK... a "weather bomb".
At 6am on Saturday morning NIE were reporting numerous power cuts affecting many parts of Northern Ireland.
NIE networks are reporting: ‘Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time. We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible
Police in ards and North Down are reporting ‘Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning’
Current Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland
Saturday Nov 23 - Wednesday Nov 27
Storm Bert bringing periods of rain and gales for Saturday.
Today:
Very windy with persistent and occasionally heavy rain at first, becoming drier with the wind easing towards midday. Mainly dry with bright spells increasing during the afternoon. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Tonight:
Cloudy with clear spells, mainly dry evening becoming windy with rain at times from late evening. Turning drier with clear spells towards morning. Milder than of late. Minimum temperature 2 °C.
Sunday:
A cloudy day with bright spells in the morning. Cloud will thicken in the afternoon as showers spread east. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
Cloudy and windy with scattered showers Monday. the wind will fall light and the showers clear overnight into Tuesday, leaving Tuesday and Wednesday mainly dry with bright spells.
Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Sat 23 Nov 2024
Storm Bert in Northern Ireland
Key Events
- North West - the Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow - our gritter also stuck in the the area
- Roads in the Dungiven and Coleraine areas are affected by poor weather conditions this morning.
- Motorists are advised of a number of reports of fallen trees in the Newtownards area this morning.
Road users are advised of significant flooding at Broadway Roundabout this morning. Please avoid the area, if possible. If you are travelling to the Royal Victoria Hospital, use the Grosvenor Road entrance.
Update
Motorists are advised of a number of roads which have been impacted by poor weather conditions in the Causeway Coast and Glens District this morning, Saturday 23rd November.
A shed roof has been reported to have been blown onto the Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven, and is causing an obstruction.
Please avoid area if you can.
The Dunhill Road, Coleraine, should also be avoided this morning, as there is a heavy build-up of traffic in the area due to poor driving conditions caused by snow.
Please exercise extreme caution and drive with due care and attention.
Road users are advised that the Hillhall Road, Lisburn, has been closed at its junctions with the Pinehill Road and Ballylesson Road, in both directions, due to high water levels causing flooding.
Diversions are in place.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Road users are also advised to approach the junction at Hospital Road near Hydebank, Castlereagh, with caution due to high water levels.
For anyone travelling to GB this morning. Rain, wind, snow, ice and potential flooding forecast
trafficwatchni
North West - the Coleraine Mountain Road is now closed this morning due to Snow - our gritter also stuck in the the area
Roads reported closed at 7am Saturday 23
Co Tyrone
Dergbrough Road, fallen tree - Road fully obstructed.
Co Down
Belfast Road, Newtownards, fallen tree and utility lines - Partially obstructed
Co Antrim
Black Arch, Coast Road. Ballygally, Rock fall - Road fully obstructed
