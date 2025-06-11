Weather: Thunderstorms set to sweep in as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland

Yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning

They have said:

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards across Northern Ireland during Thursday and may lead to some disruption in places.

What should I expect?

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

Further detail

An area of rain will move northwards across Northern Ireland during Thursday, before clearing during the late afternoon and evening.

The rain will be locally heavy with thunderstorms. A few places perhaps receiving 10-20 mm of rain in an hour, and 30-40 mm in 3 hours or less, leading to a risk of disruption.

Winds will also be strong at times, perhaps gusting to 40-45 mph around hills and coasts..

What Should I Do?

Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions. If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.

It is not safe to drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep-water call 999, and wait for help.

Being outside in high winds and/or lightning makes you more vulnerable to injury. If outside, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings or trees, or other structures which could be struck by lightning. If you hear thunder, and are unable to get to a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car), crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked in and hands over your ears making minimal contact with the ground, away from objects that conduct electricity.

Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.