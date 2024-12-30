Weather update: Snow warning for Northern Ireland now cancelled but warning for wind remains in place

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 30th Dec 2024, 07:40 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 10:16 GMT
The Met Office yellow weather warning for snow has now been cancelled

The previous warning for snow for all of Northern Ireland has now been cancelled.

The yellow warning for wind remains

The Met Office said

Warnings ahead for wind and snow
Persistent snow now not expected to affect Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Snow showers are still likely in the north of Northern Ireland later on Wednesday, mainly on high ground

Yellow warning for wind

On Tuesday a yellow warning for wind starts at 6am.

That warning covers most of the province with exception of some parts of Fermanagh, Armagh, and Down.

With the strong westerly winds, some disruption can be expected.

