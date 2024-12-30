Weather update: Snow warning for Northern Ireland now cancelled but warning for wind remains in place
The previous warning for snow for all of Northern Ireland has now been cancelled.
The yellow warning for wind remains
The Met Office said
Persistent snow now not expected to affect Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Snow showers are still likely in the north of Northern Ireland later on Wednesday, mainly on high ground
Yellow warning for wind
On Tuesday a yellow warning for wind starts at 6am.
That warning covers most of the province with exception of some parts of Fermanagh, Armagh, and Down.
With the strong westerly winds, some disruption can be expected.
