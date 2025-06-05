Weekend weather remains ‘mobile’ and ‘lively in Northern Ireland, according to Meteorologist Clare Nasir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said we have had ‘a wet start to the day as rain continues to move in across the UK from the west’ but ‘rain will clear in Northern Ireland’ for a time before returning later in the day.

Ms Nasir adds that ‘Friday is a better start to the day’ but ‘things ramp up with showery bursts of rain as weather remains mobile and

lively’ on Saturday.

However, ‘weather is more settled on Sunday and warmer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, according to the long distance forecast ‘there are some indications of a warmer and more settled spell developing in mid-June, thanks to the potential influence of high pressure building from the south or southwest’.

Nicky Maxey from the Met Office adds that ‘current signals do suggest we could see drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions for a few days during the middle of the month’ although ‘caution is needed around how long this pattern might persist, as Atlantic systems may still try to push in from the west, especially later in the month’.

The Northern Ireland Met Office weather adds that today brings ‘variable amounts of cloud with some bright spells, more especially later this afternoon’.

‘There will be a few showers around, some rain possible across the southeast at first’, according to the Met Office and a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight will be ‘mainly dry and cloudy’ with ‘clear periods and the odd shower’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 6 °C.

Happy girl dancing barefoot in rain puddle.

And Friday, is expected to be ‘mainly dry with some bright spells and the odd light shower’.

The Met Office add that ‘showers will become more widespread through the evening’ and there will be a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is ‘rather cloudy on Saturday with showers or longer spells of rain’ but ‘brighter on Sunday with fewer showers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office say the weather will ‘remain unsettled into Monday with rain’.

People enjoying the sunny weather

The long distance forecast from the Met Office – Monday 9 Jun - Wednesday 18 Jun – says: ‘Changeable weather across the UK at the start of this period with showers or some longer spells of rain spreading in from the Atlantic.

‘The heaviest and most prolonged rain will probably be across parts of the north and northwest, with the southeast likely driest.

‘Temperatures are expected to be near normal or slightly below. Into the second half of next week, there is potential for some warm or hot weather to develop, particularly in the south and east, although this may be accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Into the middle of June, high pressure may become more dominant.

‘This could bring periods of fine and dry weather, especially in south and temperatures rising above normal’.

And the even better news is that the forecast from Thursday 19 Jun - Thursday 3 Jul says: ‘Mid-June will probably see a good deal of dry weather across the UK with high pressure tending to dominate, especially in the south.

Summer rainfall

‘Toward the end of June and start of July, details are uncertain but conditions may become more changeable with some periods of unsettled weather.