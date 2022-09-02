Wet weekend ahead as Met Office confirm Yellow weather warning for Saturday - disruption possible
Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland
A weather warning has been put in place for Northern Ireland over the weekend.
The warning, issued by the Met office, comes into force at midnight, Friday 2, and runs for 24 hours.
Most of Northern Ireland could be affected by heavy rain.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as Royal Black members face abuse during town centre parade - young band members and passersby hear foul mouthed insults and threats
-
2
DUP anger as EU threatens legal retaliation on NI Protocol
-
3
UUP raises conflict of interest concerns over southern owners of Northern Ireland’s electricity supply system
-
4
Ould Lammas Fair: 41 images of 'hooves on the street' in Ballycastle
-
5
Most of the civil rights goals had been achieved even before PIRA was formed
Parts of the south west are currently not covered by the warning but the warning is subject to updates.
What to expect
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
About the Met Office Weather Warnings
The Met Office issues weather warnings when severe weather has the potential to impact the UK.
The Met Office issues warnings for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.
These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.
For more information, see the Met Office Weather Warnings Guide.