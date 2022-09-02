News you can trust since 1737
Wet weekend ahead as Met Office confirm Yellow weather warning for Saturday - disruption possible

Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

A weather warning has been put in place for Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The warning, issued by the Met office, comes into force at midnight, Friday 2, and runs for 24 hours.

Most of Northern Ireland could be affected by heavy rain.

Parts of the south west are currently not covered by the warning but the warning is subject to updates.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

A weather warning is in place for Saturday

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

About the Met Office Weather Warnings

The Met Office issues weather warnings when severe weather has the potential to impact the UK.

The Met Office issues warnings for rain, thunderstorms, wind, snow, lightning, ice, extreme heat and fog.

These warnings are given a colour depending on a combination of both the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of those impacts occurring.

For more information, see the Met Office Weather Warnings Guide.

