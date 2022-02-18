There's been a lot going on weather-wise in Northern Ireland this week.

On Wednesday the province was hit by Storm Dudley, which saw winds over 80mph bringing down trees and causing residents to lose power.

Storm Eunice made landfall in the early hours of Friday morning and brought with it heavy snow, wind and rain.

The unpredictable weather is expected to continue, with the Met Office putting a yellow weather warning in place for ice and rain this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about what the next storm is called after Storm Eunice and when it could hit the UK.

What is the next storm called after Storm Eunice?

The next storm after Storm Eunice is called Storm Franklin.

Why are storms named?

Naming storms after humans began in the United States in 1953, but it wasn't until 2014 when the Met Office decided to adapt to this method.

The idea behind it, is to help make communicating about storms easier, with human names being more memorable than a number or a date and time.

The Met Office, Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) work together to decide on names for storms that impact Europe.

The list is created in advance, runs in alphabetical order, follow a pattern of male then female and include a variety of names that reflect the citizens of Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands.

When will Storm Franklin hit?

It has not yet been confirmed, but there is speculation that Storm Franklin might hit the UK as soon as this Sunday.

The Met Office have already issued a yellow weather warning for ice and wind this weekend in Northern Ireland.

This would mean that Northern Ireland will have been hit by three storms in one week.

What is the weekend weather forecast for Northern Ireland?

The weekend will see weather warnings and wet, windy and wintery conditions continue across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office have predicted, 'A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.'

There are further weather warnings in place across Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning for ice in effect from 6:00pm Friday night to 09:00am Saturday morning.

On Sunday there is a yellow weather warning for wind in place from 12:00 until 12:00 on Monday, with the Met Office predicting, 'Very strong winds are expected across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.'

You can learn more about the weather forecast on the Met Office website here.

What can we expect from a yellow weather warning?

This is what to expect on Saturday according to the Met Office:

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

This is what to expect on Sunday according to the Met Office:

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected