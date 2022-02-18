Storm Eunice updates: How is Eunice affecting traffic and travel in Northern Ireland - Latest weather updates

Strom Eunice has arrived in Northern Ireland quickly displacing Storm Dudley

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:48 am

Stay with us for all the weather updates, traffic and travel and news during the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scroll down for the latest.

Storm Eunice has arrived hot on the heels of Storm Dudley which brought down many trees.

Storm Eunice in Northern Ireland

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 10:04

  • Storms Eunice approaches with Yellow warning in place for wind and snow
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 10:04

Snow in the South West

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:48

What time will Storm Eunice hit? When and where will Storm Eunice hit - and will it snow in Northern Ireland?

What time will Storm Eunice hit? When and where will Storm Eunice hit - and will it snow in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland is preparing itself for the second storm this week - here's everything you need to know about when Storm Eunice will hit.

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:48

Donegal

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:40

A37 Coleraine Mountain

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:37

A6 Castledawson

Home
Page 1 of 1
Storm EuniceNorthern Ireland