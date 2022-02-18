Storm Eunice leads to flights and ferries being cancelled in Northern Ireland

The region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland and hundreds of flights cancelled in Britain.

However, high winds, snow and ice caused travel chaos in some parts of the region, with a number of collisions on the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said no-one required hospital treatment.

Whitehead in Northern Ireland as Storm Eunice moves into Northern Ireland, with snowfall in the north west and weather warnings in force. The storm made landfall in the Republic of Ireland earlier. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present,” a spokesperson said

A Met Office yellow warning for ice was to remain in place in Northern Ireland until 9am on Saturday, while yellow wind and snow warnings were due to expire at 6pm on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the conditions saw some flights and ferries to Britain cancelled as well as the ferry service between Strangford and Portaferry, Co Down, before it resumed in the afternoon.

In the Republic, around 80,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power as the storm felled trees and blocked roads.

Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country bore the brunt as high winds of more than 100km per hour wreaked havoc.

In Britain, London’s O2 arena was closed after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds.

There were also hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as seven operators suspended all services.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

