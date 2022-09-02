Yellow weather warning in place for Northern Ireland this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooded roads in Belfast earlier this year. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The warning began at midnight and is in place for the entirety of today.

The Met Office said that most of Northern Ireland could be affected by heavy rain in the 24 hour period.

Tomorrow is also expected to remain unsettled with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain and there is also the risk of thunderstorms.

It doesn’t get much better for the rest of the week with showers likely to come at regular intervals across the Province.

When the yellow warning is in place the Met Office said that there is a small chance that some homes and businesses could be flooded.