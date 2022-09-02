Yellow weather warning in place for Northern Ireland this weekend
A wet weekend seems to be on the cards for Northern Ireland with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain.
The warning began at midnight and is in place for the entirety of today.
The Met Office said that most of Northern Ireland could be affected by heavy rain in the 24 hour period.
Tomorrow is also expected to remain unsettled with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain and there is also the risk of thunderstorms.
It doesn’t get much better for the rest of the week with showers likely to come at regular intervals across the Province.
When the yellow warning is in place the Met Office said that there is a small chance that some homes and businesses could be flooded.
There is also the possibility that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.