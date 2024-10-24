Jennie Browne and Jane Rea find out 'What Have The Ulster-Scots Ever Done For Us?' in new BBC series

How exactly have Ulster-Scots figures, their language and culture influenced so much of what we in Northern Ireland and beyond know and appreciate?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenters Jennie Browne and Jane Rea are going to find out – in What Have The Ulster-Scots Ever Done For Us?, a new six-part series for BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster

Jennie, who is half from Northern Ireland and half Caribbean - has always had a fascination with her identity and sense of place. However, she feels there is a large Ulster-Scots shaped hole in her knowledge. So with the guidance of Ulster-Scot Jane Rea, Jennie plans to learn about this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first episode the pair focus on what the Ulster-Scots have done for… the written word. To discover the answer, they'll chat with renowned Northern Ireland writers Jan Carson and Michelle Gallen, professional storyteller Billy Teare, and the biographer of criminally underrated writer Ian Cochrane.

Following a book recommendation from local historian Steve Dornan - the dynamic duo meet up with poets and writers to form an impromptu book group, discussing the work of John Hewitt.

Later in the series, there are visits to The Planetarium in Armagh, The Ulster Aviation Society, a movie quiz featuring Olivia Nash, art and music lessons and tours of The Ulster Museum and Ulster American Folk Park. There is also a pipe competition in Cookstown, marching practice in Belfast, a physics lecture at Ulster University, and an Ulster-Scots themed banquet up in Bushmills.