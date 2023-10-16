Woman left shaken after armed robber drags her along ground during Sunday night street robbery

A woman has been left shaken after being dragged along the ground during a street robbery on Sunday night.

Detectives in south Belfast are now appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery on Salisbury Street in south Belfast on Sunday October 16th.

“The victim was walking along Salisbury Street at approximately 9.40pm, coming from the direction of the Dublin Road when a man approached her from behind and began to pull at her handbag,” said Detective Sergeant Magee.

"The suspect was armed with a small knife.

"By pulling the bag, the victim fell to the ground, hitting her head and was dragged until the suspect made off with it in the direction of the Dublin Road.

“The bag contained a sum of cash and two bank cards.

"The victim, thankfully, did not need to attend hospital but was left understandably shaken by her ordeal".

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, having short hair, was wearing a pair of shorts and a grey coloured zip up top.

The PSNI investigation is underway and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the incident took place is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1733 16/10/23.