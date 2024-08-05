Lady Mary Peters says she is "immensely proud" of all the Northern Ireland athletes who have competed in the Paris Olympics so far.

The Games have produced seven medals for the Province as Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen representing Team Ireland added a bronze medal in the 1500m freestyle to the gold he won in the 800m version of the same race.

Team GB pair Hannah Scott (rowing) and Jack McMillan (swimming) bagged themselves gold medals, as did Team Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan in gymnastics.

Furthermore, Team GB rower Rebecca Shorten won a silver medal, with Philip Doyle earning a bronze in rowing for Team Ireland.

Hannah Scott celebrates winning gold following the women's quadruple sculls final in Paris

Lady Mary Peters, who defied the odds to win pentathlon gold at the 1972 games in Munich, said: “I’m immensely proud of all our athletes. This year’s Paris Olympics is already the most successful ever for Northern Ireland sports people representing either Team GB and Team Ireland and it demonstrates the benefits and rewards of investing in our athletes.

“Twenty-seven of our Northern Ireland competitors are Mary Peters Trust supported athletes of which I’m especially proud. Our seven-strong medals haul to date is amazing and for local athletes to win three golds is just incredible.

"I want to pay tribute to Daniel, Hannah, Jack, Philip, Rebecca and Rhys – you’ve been outstanding. Indeed, almost all of them are Trust supported athletes and will no doubt inspire many more young athletes of the future to realise their sporting dreams.

“I’m also really looking forward to watching Ciara Mageean and Kate O’Connor in athletics and I hope all goes well for both.

“Being part of an Olympic Games is an experience of a lifetime and one that all our athletes will never forget. Each and every one has given of their very best and can be very proud of themselves.”

The upcoming roster of appearances by athletes from Northern Ireland is as follows:

TOMORROW

Ardmore's Daniel Coyle (showjumping individual final), German-born/Belfast father Alice Sharpe (cycling's team pursuit qualifiers)

THURSDAY

Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow (individual strokeplay golf start); Newry's Kate O'Connor (heptathlon start)

FRIDAY