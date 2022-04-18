Unionists frustrated at problems with UK refugee scheme for Ukrainians

Ian Snowden, head of Ukraine support from the Executive Office, and Sharon Sinclair from the Red Cross at last week’s opening of the Ukraine Assistance Centre in Belfast. It will provide a range of services and advice for refugees arriving in Northern Ireland from Ukraine

Home Secretary Priti Patel has come in for criticism over the speed at which refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have been welcomed, with the UK lagging behind other European countries.

In Northern Ireland, thousands of people have put their names forward to help house Ukrainian evacuees but the numbers arriving have so far been measured in hundreds rather than thousands.

Both the UUP and DUP have expressed frustration with the scheme established by the Home Office to help evacuees find safety in the UK, but highlighted the UK’s overall efforts to assist Ukraine – including the provision of advanced weapons systems manufactured in Belfast for the Ukrainian war effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “I fully support the assistance being provided by the UK to Ukraine, in terms of both humanitarian aid and lethal aid.

“Some of that aid includes the Belfast made NLAW (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) which is being used by the Ukrainian troops so effectively to combat the Russian invaders.

“I share the frustration of many that the Home Office scheme has not worked as effectively or swiftly as we would have wanted.

“This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency and I want to see Northern Ireland play its part in the UK effort to help those Ukrainians displaced by the brutal invasion of their country.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “The UK’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has included the imposition of sanctions, and the supply of vital military hardware, including anti-tank missiles manufactured in Belfast.

“There have been problems with the processing of refugee applications however, and it continues to be a system under considerable strain.

“The processing of applications requires additional staff, but they require the necessary training and expertise. Some have been transferred from the Passport Office, but this has then led to pressures and backlog in passport applications. Finding suitable staff and boosting these resources should be a priority.”