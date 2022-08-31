WW2 grenade found last night in NI town - "controlled explosion" carried out to make safe viable device

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night pedestrians were asked to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street, Portadown due to what is believed to be 'a historic piece of munition - a WW2 grenade – that has been discovered this evening, Tuesday August 30th'.

Inspector Conway said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.

"I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

Bridge Street in Portadown

"I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area.”

Meanwhile this morning another statement from the PSNI said: "A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Portadown has now ended.

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, 30th August, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

"They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.