Young child dies following road crash

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a young child has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Rowreagh Road area of Kircubbin yesterday evening (Monday 30th August).”

Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 8:20pm, it was reported that a young male child was struck by a car in the area. The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.