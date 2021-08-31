Young child dies following road crash
A young child has died following a road crash in Co Down.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a young child has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Rowreagh Road area of Kircubbin yesterday evening (Monday 30th August).”
Sergeant Irwin said: “Shortly before 8:20pm, it was reported that a young male child was struck by a car in the area. The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.
“The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident has since reopened.
“Enquiries are continuing and Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 30/08/21.”