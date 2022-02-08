Wordle, the simplistic word guessing game has millions of users around the world, thanks to its simplistic design and engaging daily puzzle.

But sometimes, the words can be tricky to get and even lost in translation, thanks to it's US origins.

An example of this was on January 6, when the word was 'favor' which is spelt 'favour' in the UK.

To help, we've put together a list of the best start words for Wordle to help you up your wording guessing game - here's everything you need to know.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that challenges users to guess a mystery five letter word, in six attempts.

With each guess the letters are highlighted either green, yellow or grey to indicate if you are on the right track.

Green means the letter is in the correct place, yellow means it's the right letter but not in the right place and grey means it's not the letter you need.

Wordle is limited to one game a day, with a new challenge being uploading every day.

Due to its popularity Wordle has been bought by the New York Times, who have said it will still be free to use and that they will not change the format of the game.

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is completely free and is accessible via an internet browser - there is no app of Wordle available, although copycat apps have started to pop up.

The game is playable via this link here - https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

To play, simply click onto the website and the game is ready for you.

After playing, there is an option to share your results on social media and a counter which counts down until you can play your next game.

What is the best word to start with on Wordle?

Deciding on what opening word to use can be tricky, but thankfully there is help and advice out there.

Speaking to Metro, Countdown's Susie Dent recommended picking five letter words that contain a lot of vowels.

She said, 'The letter 'e' is the most frequently used word in the English language. You’ve also got 't' and 'r' and 'm'. I think the most common letters at the beginning of words are 't', 'w', 'd', 'a', and 'o'.'

Whereas, Richard Osman from Pointless explained that he starts off with the same word every time on BBC Radio 2.

Osman said, 'I often start with the word 'aline' which is not a word it would ever be – because it’s too obscure – but it’s got three vowels in it and an L and an N, which is quite useful as well, it’s got an E in a very good place.'

Words that contain a lot of vowels will help to narrow down the possible.

We've put together a list of five letter words with plenty of vowels below to help:

- Adieu

- Alien

- Audio

- Irate

- Later

- Ouija

- Peace

- Quote

- Raise

- Ready

- Roast

- Spade

- Spoil

- Trial

- Water

- Weary

What are the worst words to start with?

The worst words to start with would be consonant heavy, an example being 'Jazzy'.

Starting with as many vowels as possible is key to help you crack the answer.