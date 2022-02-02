The 2022 Super Bowl LVI will be taking place this February.

The famous game is going into its 56th year, with American football fans around the world looking forward to tuning into the showdown.

Last year, the New England Patriots clinched the prize for seventh time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks to the help of their star player Tom Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they won’t be achieving number eight anytime soon, after losing in the playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI and how to watch the Super Bowl in the UK.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Super Bowl 2022: When is the Super Bowl LVI, who's playing, how to watch in the UK - and Halftime Show line-up

In the US the Super Bowl will start at 3.30pm Pacific Time and 6.30pm Eastern Time.

In the UK, the Super Bowl will start at 11:30pm.

Which teams are playing at Super Bowl LVI?

The 56th Super Bowl will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won the Super Bowl, but have made it to the final in 1982 and 1989.

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl, previously lifting the trophy in the year 2000.

Where is Super Bowl LVI taking place?

The Super Bowl is taking place in the sunny state of California at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl LIV in the UK?

Watching the Super Bowl is popular in the UK, with many people staying up and having Super Bowl parties.

This year, Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sky Sports.

Who is performing at the half-time show?

The half-time show at the Super Bowl is one of the most talked about and anticipated events.

The line-up for this year's show has been released and includes A-list stars including, They are Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.