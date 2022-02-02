We've all seen or heard of the classic Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, but did you know the holiday actually exists and is celebrated in the east coast of America?

Falling on February 2 every year, Groundhog Day is an important date for the residents of Punxsatawney, Pennsylvania, with the iconic groundhog ceremony seen as a prediction to when spring will be on the way.

But just what is Groundhog Day all about and who is Punxsutawney Phil?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groundhog Day 2022: What is Groundhog Day, meaning behind US holiday explained - and who is Punxsutawney Phil

What is Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day happens every year on February 2, with this year celebrating the 136th Groundhog Day.

It originated in the town of Punxsatawney, Pennsylvania, but has spread to other east coast towns and cities in America, although Punxsutawney celebration is the largest and was the focus of Bill Murray's movie, 'Groundhog Day.'

The tradition predicts when winter will end and spring will begin and comes from German folklore.

The story goes that when a groundhog pokes his head up out of his den, if he sees his shadow, that means winter will last for another six weeks.

However, if it is cloudy and he does not see his shadow, spring will be early.

What happens on Groundhog Day?

The celebration starts at the break of dawn, with the groundhog in residence, Punxsatawney Phil making his prediction after coming out from his den.

Phil tells his prediction to the president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, who plan the event – in a language known as ‘groundhogese’.

This is then interpreted and announced to the crowd and broadcast live on TV and social media.

Who is Punxsatawney Phil?

The groundhog in question who makes the prediction is known as, Punxsatawney Phil.

Phil is looked after throughout the year by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, who plan and oversee the annual ceremony.

According to Groundhog Day folklore there has only ever been one Phil since the ceremony first began in 1886.

Phil's predictions are often off the mark and he only has a 40% success rate.

Do other cities in America celebrate Groundhog Day?

New York's Staten Island has Chuck the groundhog, who has an impressive level of accuracy at 82%.

Chuck has been giving his predictions for over three decades, but hasn't always been keen to do so.

In 2009, he bit New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and in 2014, Chuck was dropped by Mayor Bill de Blasio.