From M&S, Sainsburys, Tesco, Lidl to Asda, there are plenty of options for dining at home in Northern Ireland this Valentine's Day.

Here is everything you need to know about Valentine's Day dine-in for two deals in 2022.

M&S

M&S are well known for their dine-in deals and their Valentine's Day deal is no exception.

Available in store from February 9, this meal deal includes a starter, main, side dish, dessert, box of chocolates and bottle of bubbly, all for the respectable price of £20.

There is also meat, vegetarian and vegan meals on offer to cater to all preferences.

The menu is not currently available online, but will include vegetarian and vegan options.

You will also be able to access the meal deal online and can order it here.

Tesco

Tesco have not yet announced if they will be doing a Valentine's Day dine-in meal option this year.

They already do a weekly Tesco Finest dinner for two meal, which you can find out more about here.

It is anticipated that Tesco will announce their Valentine's Day dine-in deal closer to the time.

Asda

Ahead of the game, Asda's Valentine's Day dine-in deal is already available online.

The deal includes:

Starter options - Tempura prawns, breaded camembert, and an antipasto platter.

Main options - Two Extra Special steak and red wine pies or two Extra Special sirloin steaks cake.

Dessert options - Italian panna cotta, or a selection of macaroons.

Asda shoppers can purchase the Valentine's Day dine-in for two deal now online.

You can check out the full menu on the Asda website here.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's have not yet announced their Valentine's Day dine-in deal, but they are expected to announce one closer to the time.

They do however, have plenty of gifts on offer, which you can check out here.

Lidl

Lidl are expected to do a dine-in meal this year in store, however, information has not been released yet.