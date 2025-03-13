A quarter of people from Belfast are seeking adventure from their 2025 travel

A quarter (25%) of those from Belfast say they’re seeking a place for adventure from their 2025 travel.

This is according to the new research by luxury holiday provider Scott Dunn, which has looked into Brits priorities for their travel plans this year.

When asked where their 2025 travel priorities lie, 16% said they’re looking for a destination with sunny weather, and 25% are looking for somewhere with adventure.

Almost half (45%) of Belfast residents say they can’t ski however, 40% of these say it wouldn’t put them off going on a ski holiday in 2025.

Woman relaxing in hot bath outdoors, enjoying beautiful view on snowy mountains.

With ski season underway, thousands are heading to snowy destinations to chase the ultimate adrenaline rush, but travel experts say there is more to a ski holiday than meets the eye. The study revealed Brits now crave relaxing moments on the mountains, with nearly half (46%) saying they’d enjoy indulging in a spa day.

Relaxing in a hot tub closely follows, with 45% saying they would want this from a winter resort.

On the flip side, UK travellers crave excitement too, with over a third (38%) eager to try sledding and a further 34% would be keen to give dog sledding a go.

With tourists now seeking simultaneous relaxation and adventure, Josh Peacock, Head of Product for Europe at Scott Dunn shares his recommendations for resorts, based on your needs...

France – Best for multi-generational groups, looking for fun and family time

“France remains the top choice for ski holidays in 2025, with 90% of our bookings made to France in 2025 being to the slopes.

“Courchevel has now overtaken Val d’Isère as our most-booked resort, and for families, Portetta Courchevel stands out. As our most-booked French ski hotel for two seasons running (up 20% year-on-year for 2023-24) it’s a firm favourite for its ski-in/ski-out access, alpine charm, and exclusive Explorers Kids Club.

“Whether it’s long lunches at Fire & Ice, teens conquering the Three Valleys, or little ones mastering their first turns, Courchevel offers unforgettable experiences for all ages.”

Switzerland – Best for spas and relaxation

Swiss wellness is drawing in more British travellers with ski trip bookings to Switzerland rising 28% year-on-year for the 2023-24 ski season.

Josh says, “Switzerland isn’t just about pristine slopes - it sets the gold standard for alpine wellness. Zermatt, our most-booked Swiss ski resort, embodies this perfectly, with The Mont Cervin Palace offering the ultimate retreat.

“Guests can unwind in the 5,500-square-foot spa, soak in the heated outdoor pool with Matterhorn views, or indulge in world-class treatments. Swiss spas take wellness to another level - think world-class spas, outdoor hot tubs with panoramic views, and cosy mountain lodges.”

Italy – Best for local cuisines and exploring the towns

Josh says, “Skiing in Italy is as much about the flavours as the fresh snowfall. The Dolomites, our consistently most-booked Italian ski region, offers some of the world’s best mountain dining, blending Italian, Austrian, and Ladin influences.

“Fom handmade pasta and venison stews to cosy mountain huts (known locally as rifugios) serving indulgent lunches with stunning views, every meal is an experience.

Hotel Tyrol provides easy access to both skiing and charming villages, while Ciasa Salares is a foodie’s dream, boasting a cheese room, chocolate cellar, and extensive wine selection.”

Austria – Best for spending time with friends and family

Josh says: “Austria’s ski resorts are made for togetherness, perfect for families and friends creating unforgettable moments on and off the slopes.

“St Anton, our most-booked Austrian resort in 2024, offers superb skiing and a lively atmosphere, with Chalet Artemis as the top choice for a luxury stay.

“This exclusive six-bedroom chalet combines indulgence with sociable spaces, with a private cinema, indoor pool, sauna, and fireside lounge for après-ski relaxation.”

Hugo Snell, Ski Specialist at Scott Dunn added: “Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fuelled snow sports, quality time with family and friends, or pure relaxation, the mountains offer something for everyone.

“From world-class skiing and cosy chalets to indulgent spas and incredible dining, winter resorts are more than just a place to ski - they’re a complete escape.”