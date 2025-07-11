Belfast Blazes Ahead in BBQ Britain

City tops UK for garden upgrades, outdoor cooking habits and confidence behind the grill.

Belfast is officially the UK’s BBQ hotspot. As summer heats up, new research from Bar-Be-Quick, creators of the original instant barbecue, reveals that residents in Northern Ireland’s capital are leading the way when it comes to outdoor cooking – from upgrading their gardens to firing up the grill with confidence and flair.

A remarkable 42% of Belfast residents have transformed their outdoor living areas in the past two years – the highest figure across the UK. This includes 29% who’ve upgraded their BBQ set-up, 5% who’ve added outdoor kitchen features, and 7% now enjoying evenings by a fire pit.

It’s not just about the gear – it’s how often it’s used. Belfast residents are the most frequent outdoor cooks in the country, with 31% firing up the BBQ every few days, and 29% enjoying alfresco meals just as often.

Kamado Rotisserie Chicken

"There's been a real shift in how we view our gardens in recent years. They're no longer just spaces to sit, they're places to cook, connect and create memorable moments," says Caroline Morris, spokesperson for Bar-Be-Quick.

"Whether it's a quick weekday grill or a slow-smoked weekend feast, barbecuing has become a big part of how we socialise and enjoy the warmer months. It's not just a trend, fast becoming part of the fabric of British summer."

Belfast's BBQ Plate: Big on Burgers and Bold Flavours

When it comes to what’s sizzling on the coals, burgers are Belfast’s top pick, with 44% of residents calling them their BBQ favourite. Chicken wings or drumsticks follow at 27%, while the city shows a clear appetite for variety with seafood (including prawns and salmon) and corn on the cob both securing 18% of the vote, rounding out the top five.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

“Barbecuing has evolved into a true culinary experience in the UK. It’s no longer limited to burgers and buns. People are embracing bolder, more adventurous recipes and transforming their gardens into open-air kitchens.” says Chef Pete Cooks, JnrChef.

Who's Who at the BBQ? Belfast Backs Itself

It’s not just what they’re cooking - it’s how they’re doing it. Brits have embraced a range of barbecue personas. While almost a fifth (18%) of those surveyed proudly declare themselves the 'Grill Master', apron-clad and in total control, others take on more relaxed roles.

A further 17% regard themselves as the 'Social Butterfly', flitting between guests with a drink in hand, and 13% are the 'Taste Tester', hovering by the food for "quality control."

BBQ Shrimp

Confidence is high in the capital, with 28% of Belfast residents claiming the title of ‘Grill Master’ - one of the highest self-rankings in the UK. It’s clear the city isn’t just investing in equipment, but in skills and passion too, with a community of cooks turning back gardens into BBQ restaurants-in-the-making.

Back Garden Becomes the New Dining Room

Britain's growing love affair with outdoor cooking is no longer just a summertime treat; it's become an everyday ritual. Faced with the rising cost of dining out, more people are turning to the grill at home.

Among 25 to 34-year-olds, one in ten (10%) admitted to cooking outdoors daily during the summer months. Nearly a quarter of 35 to 44-year-olds do so every few days.

Have We Caught Up with the US?

According to the new study, over a third of Brits (39%) believe the UK has now caught up with the US when it comes to barbecue culture. Among those, 14% think we're fully on par in terms of food and gear, while 25% believe we're nearly there. Just 15% feel that we still have a long way to go.

When asked what makes or breaks a great BBQ, a quarter (25%) said great company, followed by 20% who prioritised the weather and 16% who cited ice-cold drinks. Other essentials included a good grill, sauces and sides, and music to keep the mood alive.

Your BBQ Inspiration Starts Here

Whether you're smoking brisket, mastering grilled halloumi, or curious about seafood on the grill, Bar-Be-Quick is here to help elevate your alfresco experience.

For recipes, tips, and BBQ safety advice, visit: www.bbqrecipe.co.uk

* Survey conducted by OnePoll in June 2025 among 2,000 UK adults aged 16+