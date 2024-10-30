easyJet launches recruitment drive for veterans

Sky's the Limit: easyJet collaborates with Andy McNab for the launch of weServed, a platform providing a clear pathway for veterans seeking new opportunities. | Simon Jacobs/PinPep/SWNS

easyJet has launched a recruitment drive specifically for those who served in the Armed Forces.

The airline is encouraging veterans to bring the highly transferable and valuable skills they gained in the forces to roles ranging from engineering and cabin crew.

It is the latest phase in its ongoing work to hire more older workers, after ONS data showed 92% of those who served in both regular, and reserve, UK armed forces are over 45.

The drive comes after a study, commissioned by the airline of 500 veterans, revealed 60% want to see more support to help those transitioning into a civilian job.

New initiative supports veterans in civilian workforce transition

Former SAS soldier Andy McNab, who is supporting the recruitment drive and the launch of ‘weServed’ - an online platform designed to help veterans transition into rewarding careers - said: “Every year, some 20,000 people leave the armed services and we know it can be a challenge for veterans to find the right career fit.

“But easyJet has shown it understands the value of their incredible skill sets and can support them with new and rewarding career journeys, thanks to working with weServed.”

The research also found 80% of veterans wanted to take on a new challenge after their service, with travel a top choice for 50%.

With many citing flexibility, visiting new places and skills development opportunities among the top reasons for wanting to join the travel industry.

A third of were also interested in operational roles, and a quarter wanted to work in a customer facing role.

Veterans’ skills and career aspirations aligned with travel industry

When it comes to skills, attention to detail (25%), teamwork (25%), and security and safety awareness (21%) are the most transferable skills those who have served bring to civilian jobs.

Along with communication (21%) and problem solving (21%).

easyJet is also working with organisations which help ex-force personnel find new non-military careers such as The Career Transition Partnership.

Rosie Delrosario, a former RAF Military transport driver, who joined the airline’s cabin crew in her late 50’s, said: “I know that veterans who are thinking about joining the civilian workforce may have concerns.