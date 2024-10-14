I talked to serial killers like Myra Hindley for a living. And I’m sharing my story online
Linda spent forty years working in England's top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Peter Sutcliffe and Myra Hindley. Her storytelling events not only surprise and shock but leave audiences with a deeper understanding of the workings of criminal minds.
Details are: 30th Oct 7pm: Talking to serial killers: Up close & personal with the UK’s most heinous criminals 19th Nov 7pm: The truth about British prisons: A glimpse into a hidden world 10th Dec 7pm: Criminal profiling: My work with prisons and perpetrators to identify suspects
Linda says: “I’m excited to launch this new element of my offer which builds on an incredibly successful series of sold-out events across Yorkshire, as well as my talks on the world’s biggest cruise ships. I’ll cover everything from insights into what prisons are really like to what it’s like to meet and work with the UK’s most notorious serial killers. I look forward to welcoming guests to their chosen event very soon.”
Anyone with an interest in true crime is welcome to all events, although the advised age limit is 15. Bookings at lindasage.com/events/
