Masked Dancer: ITV axe Masked Singer spin-off after only two seasons in programming shake-up
ITV is axing prime time show Masked Dancer after just two seasons in major programming shake-up.
Masked Dancer has been axed by ITV after just two seasons on air in a programming shake-up. The Masked Singer spin-off won’t return to screens this year as the network prepares for the Rugby World Cup 2023.
Fans of the game show, where celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes and have a celebrity jury and the audience working out their identity, will not have to wait forever, as the show is due to return again in 2024.
"Fans will be gutted, but The Masked Dancer is being rested for 2023," a TV source revealed to a national newspaper. "Instead, ITV are showing the Rugby World Cup over the autumn."
The source added: "This doesn’t mean it can’t come back in 2024, and ITV have plans for other specials like The Masked Singer I’m A Celeb show.”
Launched in 2021, the Masked Dancer is the sister show of the success story that is Masked Singer, and has been on for two seasons. The show sees 12 celebrities try to remain anonymous for as long as possible, while providing the judges and the audience with subtle hints as to their true identity.
The panel of judges currently consists of Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, all trying to wrap their minds around who hides under the fancy dresses. Season two, aired in 2022, saw Scissors, revealed to be Glee star Heather Morris, beat Onomatopoeia, who turned out to be actor Adam Garcia in the finale.