Greene King Brewery has released a series of new "casktails" that combine cask ale with modern mixology | Joe Pepler/PinPep

One in five men avoid drinking cocktails in public - and 42 per cent won't drink beer from a half-pint glass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults who drink alcohol found 27 per cent of men who shun cocktails when out and about do so in case they get mocked.

While 41 per cent admit they’ve even poured half a pint into a full pint glass to disguise the fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite many men feeling self-conscious drinking them, 56 per cent admit they like cocktails, with 50 per cent revealing they have or would try such a drink if it contained ale.

In contrast, only 14 per cent of women feel uncomfortable consuming cocktails, although 12 per cent have avoided ordering a full pint for themselves in favour of a half-pint in case they were judged by others.

Those pints or half-pints are unlikely to be cask ale however - just 13 per cent of women drink this type of beverage, which is lower than the 27 per cent of all adults who are fans.

However, 33 per cent of females and 36 per cent of adults who haven't tried it are open to giving cask a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was commissioned by Greene King Brewery which has teamed-up with mixologists ‘Soulshakers’ to create four 'casktails' – cocktails made from ale and other ingredients – to celebrate Cask Ale Week [September 18 to September 28].

In contrast, only 14 per cent of women feel uncomfortable consuming cocktails | Joe Pepler/PinPep

‘Many men find cocktails problematic’

Jack Palmer, head brewer for the pub and brewing company, said: "Cask ale is often seen as a traditional drink, but as brewers we know that it offers so much variety when it comes to styles and flavours – there is something for everyone.

“We are always looking for ways to introduce customers to new tastes and experiences with cask beer and trying a sample is a really important part of that.

“The research found many men find cocktails problematic, yet the vast majority of women enjoy cocktails – although very few currently drink cask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the casktails are a perfect opportunity to bring people together over a drink and make drinking cask and cocktails accessible to all drinkers.”

The study also found 35 per cent have chosen a drink based on how masculine or feminine they thought it looked.

While around a quarter (24 per cent) avoid certain drinks because they worry about how others perceive them more generally.

It also emerged that giving specific beverages a wide berth based on what others think varies by region, with those based in London (68 per cent) most concerned with how they’re perceived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comparison, just 29 per cent of those residing in Yorkshire and the Humber have such preoccupations - fewer than anywhere else in the UK.

Carried out through OnePoll, it also emerged cask ales in particular are generally thought of as being drank by men (41 per cent), those knowledgeable about beer (33 per cent), and traditionalists (29 per cent).

Greene King’s Jack Palmer added: “Cask ale is starting to become favourable among younger generations and wider demographics, however there is more to be done to really give cask ale the recognition it deserves and to show that it has something to offer all drinkers.

“It is time to that the unique drink is truly celebrated by everyone and we let go of old-fashioned perceptions