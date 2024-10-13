NI schools could be missing out on share of £7.5 Million Asda Cashpot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative, fronted by Joe Wicks, launched on 2nd September and has already hit the landmark figure of £3 million raised for primary schools across the UK—with eight weeks left to go.

All 22,000 state funded UK primary schools are eligible to get involved. The scheme has seen over 21,500 shoppers sign up already, and Northern Ireland schools have so far raised over £100,000 - putting pounds back into primary schools.

The industry-first campaign sees the retailer donate 0.5% of the value of its customers’ shopping to a primary school of their choice every time they shop using Asda Rewards, with £7.5 million set to be raised in total. Signing up for the initiative is simple – with customers simply required to opt into Cashpot for Schools in the Asda Rewards app and select their school of choice.

The campaign follows research that found that parents are asked on average to donate £125 per year to support their children’s schools, and 73% of educators in Northern Ireland say a lack of funding has impacted learning at their school*.

Asda's Cashpot for Schools campaign is fronted by Joe Wicks

Ashley Ritchie, Asda Antrim Customer and Colleague Community Champion, said: “It has been a pleasure visiting our local schools to spread the word about the Cashpot campaign. Our amazing customers in Antrim have raised £3,000 so far, which will go a long way towards schools in the local area being able to buy much needed resources and equipment for their pupils to use.”

“This fantastic initiative runs until the end of November, with millions more in funding available to primary schools across Northern Ireland. Please encourage all your friends and family to sign up to Asda Rewards and shop to support local primary schools in your area.”

Marie Cunningham, Vice Principal at St Comgall’s Primary School in Antrim, who were one of the first schools to sign up to the initiative, said:

“Asda Cashpot for Schools is a very welcome fund-raising initiative. Our school signed up so we could help raise funds to purchase additional reading materials and practical resources to support our pupils. The beauty of the scheme is that there are no restrictions on item spend, allowing schools to allocate funds where they are needed most.”

“Since Cashpot launched we’ve already raised £520.88 from parents and the local community opting in on the Asda Rewards app. It’s an easy process and we’re delighted by people doing their normal weekly shop, our pupils are going to benefit massively. Let’s keep spending and filling our St. Comgall's Primary School Cashpot to raise as much money as possible. Thank you, Asda!”