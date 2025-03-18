Photography competition for Belfast residents to win luxury getaway

To mark 20 years of championing care in communities across the UK, leading homecare provider Caremark is inviting Belfast residents to enter its unique photography competition titled ‘What is care?’ for a chance to win a £1,000 luxury getaway.

Whether it’s a simple gesture like someone holding another’s hand, a care worker in action, a comforting hug between family or friends, or the bond between a pet and its owner, Belfast residents are encouraged to enter the competition online and submit photographs which capture their personal vision of what care means to them – any creative interpretation of care will be considered.

After a panel of judges at Caremark has shortlisted 12 photographs – one from each UK region – the finalists will go head-to-head in a nationwide social media vote, where the public will choose their favourite and determine who wins the £1,000 luxury getaway.

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Director of Marketing, shares the inspiration behind the competition:

“At Caremark, we champion community and wellbeing, so there is no better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary than by asking the public to show us what care means to them.

“For me, care is about connection, and this fuels my passion for the work we do. Our care teams are out there every day providing so much more than practical support – they offer companionship, promote emotional wellbeing, and help families manage the challenges of life when extra care and support is needed.

“By asking the people of Belfast to reflect on what care looks like to them, we hope to highlight its profound importance in society – because care means something unique to everyone. I can’t wait to see the variety of visual interpretations; I imagine it’s going to be extremely tough to shortlist them!”