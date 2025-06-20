Saving Red Flags: Are You Committing These 7 Deadly Errors in Your Investment Strategy?

Everyone makes mistakes when it comes to investing, and in many cases, your ability to learn from the bad habits you pick up can make all the difference in building a successful strategy.

According to data from the Financial Times, more than 70% of DIY investors lose money, but they have a greater chance of success once they banish any lingering bad habits.

When it comes to building your wealth, the stakes are especially high because of the money you’re committing to your strategy. It’s for this reason that you should pay careful attention to major savings red flags.

With this in mind, let’s explore seven deadly errors in your investment strategy and how to overcome them:

1. Not Setting Goals

How can you shape your investment strategy if you don’t know what your goals are? Target setting is an essential part of investing because it helps you to understand whether you need to adopt a long-term mindset and your level of risk.

Perhaps you’re planning to pay off your mortgage in the next 20 years or want to travel the world once you reach retirement age?

Having a clear objective makes it easier to understand how much risk you want to take on and what assets will be the best for helping build your wealth.

2. Failing to Consider Tax Efficiency

The great thing about investing in the United Kingdom is that there are many schemes that can grow your wealth without having to pay a portion of your earnings to the taxman.

One of the best and most flexible ways to gain tax efficiency is to open an ISA. With a £20,000 annual tax-free allowance, both Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs come with zero tax obligations on the profit you make or even the dividends you earn within your savings account.

Another of the many benefits of ISA investing is that you can withdraw your money whenever you want without incurring tax penalties. This means that you can save and cash in on your investments at a rate that suits your needs.

3. Adopting a Short-Term Mindset

For the best results, investing needs to be considered as a long-term wealth-building strategy. If you’re constantly looking at your portfolio for daily changes, you’re bound to be disappointed.

Rather than reacting to short-term market movements, adopt a more long-term mindset that’s in line with your financial goals and develop a strategy that supports them. Pick stocks you trust and think about annual returns, as opposed to weekly profits.

4. Avoiding Diversification

If you don’t diversify your investments within your portfolio, you run the risk of exposing yourself to heavier market downturns if things go wrong.

Spreading your money across different asset classes, including cash, shares, and bonds, as well as various different sectors and regions, can help to implement a level of resilience should one of your assets underperform.

Try to live by the mantra that you shouldn’t keep all your eggs in one basket, and it may be worth working with your financial advisor to ensure that you have a diversified investment portfolio that helps to facilitate growth on a consistent basis.

5. Relying on Past Performance

You’ll have probably heard the phrase ‘past performance doesn’t guarantee future success,’ and this can be particularly true when building your portfolio with the future in mind.

It’s crucial that you avoid the temptation of simply picking the stocks and funds that have performed the best over the past 12 months. Although these assets may be performing well at the moment you buy them, they could be overpriced and due for a correction.

Be sure to take some time to research the assets that you’re looking to add rather than simply picking the top performers in the market.

6. Forgetting About Fees

Investment fees and management charges can make an impact on your investment strategy over time, so it’s worth always checking the costs for funds, platforms, and advisers as you’re building your strategy to work out the value they provide in real terms.

Some index funds come at a lower cost with no buy-in fee attached, making them a better option to get started on your investment journey in some cases.

7. Panic Selling

One of the hardest lessons that investors have to learn is that markets go down as well as up, and in many cases, downward trends can see significant drops in your portfolio’s value.

When you see your investments losing money, it can be tempting to withdraw your savings to protect your wealth from further losses. However, withdrawing at a loss makes it far more difficult to grow your wealth over time when you eventually buy in.

Timing markets to sell at the top and buy at the bottom is a major challenge for even the world’s most skilled investors.

According to Morgan Stanley data, an investor who opted against withdrawing their funds between 1980 and February 2025 would’ve averaged a 12% annual return. Whereas, someone who started at the exact same time but sold after downturns before buying back in the following two consecutive years of positive returns would’ve earned 10% annually.

Although these figures may not seem like a major difference, a $5,000 annual investment would’ve meant the investor who stayed the distance would’ve earned $2.5 million more over the given timeframe.

Learning From Your Mistakes

If you’re taking your first steps in investing, the chances are you’ll make plenty of mistakes as you build your wealth. While missteps are a part of life, your overall financial health will depend on learning from your mistakes and improving your strategy as a result.