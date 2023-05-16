Tributes have poured in for 38 year-old pregnant mother-of-two Frankie Jules-Hough who sadly died following a motorway road traffic collision which also left her son and nephew fighting for their lives. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 13.

Ms. Jules-Hough’s aunt, Sharon Hough, led the tributes with a touching social media post that read: “Too perfect for this world sweetheart. Goodnight, God bless. My prayers are with you all.”

The news of Ms. Jules-Hough’s death broke on Monday evening (May 15). People took to Twitter to pay tribute, with one user saying: “So sorry for your loss, no words. RIP.” With another saying “May she RIP”.

People also flocked to Facebook to pay tribute, “This is so heartbreaking so very sorry to hear this sad news”, said one user, whilst another said: “Absolutely tragic and needless. Hope her boys make it.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up, which, at the time of writing, has raised just over £36,000. It was set up by Jules-Hough’s best friend, Debbie Wright, who said “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down”.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles travelling south on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. She was travelling with her sons Tommy, nine and Rocky, two as well as her nephew Tobias Spencer, four.

Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was allegedly driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Iqbal arrived at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where lawyers confirmed that Ms Jules-Hough had died following the collision.

Iqbal was remanded in custody and will appear in Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on June 19.

Following the incident, Sergeant Matt Waggett from GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene."