Valentine's Day Recipe: Baked Scallops with Ginger & Beurre Blanc

Mastering the 'perfect' date night dinner on Valentine's Day can be tricky, especially when juggling multiple dishes​ – but with Samsung's Dual Cook Flex™ technology, you can prepare two different dishes at two varying temperatures with no fuss.

Millie Simpson, Kitchen Manager at Sauce by The Langham, cookery school – which contains state of the art Samsung cooking appliances – has shared a starter, two mains and a dessert recipe which can be prepped and cooked using Samsung induction hobs and ovens.

Millie said: “These recipes can be prepped and cooked all at the same time whilst simply putting the Chocolate fondant on hold while you enjoy the salmon and then simply re-heat in the oven if needed before serving with the caramel sauce. Makes for a stress free decadent dinner!”

Baked Scallops with Ginger & Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:

2 large scallops in the shell

Half a large carrot

Half a large leek (just the white and yellow stalk)

1 tbsp. ginger confit

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. sesame oil

Juice of half a lime

Salt and pepper

1 strip of puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Rock salt (to bake the shells on)

For the Beurre Blanc: (makes 300ml)

100ml dry white wine

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

2 shallots

50ml double cream

200g unsalted butter

Salt and pepper

Method:

Heat the oven to 190C Cut the carrot and leek into fine julienne; wash the leek julienne well. Blanch both julienne in boiling salted water for 20 seconds, refresh in ice-cold water, drain and dry well. Add the ginger confit with two teaspoons of its syrup, and toss with the soy sauce, sesame oil and lime juice. Place a small pile of the vegetable julienne in the centre of the deep scallop shells. Slice the scallops horizontally into thin discs and arrange in the shells in an overlapping flower pattern. Put the remaining julienne on top of the scallops and divide any remaining liquid between the shells. Sprinkle lightly with salt and generously with pepper. Cover with the top shell and seal with a strip of rolled out puff pastry, making sure there are no gaps. Brush the pastry lightly with beaten egg. Place the shells on a bed of rock salt to keep them flat and cook in the preheated oven for 9 minutes. Serve immediately, opening the shells at the table to enjoy the aromas as they are released. Serve with the warm beurre blanc.

Method for the Beurre Blanc:

Bring the wine, vinegar and shallots to the boil and reduce by half. Then add the cream and boil for 1 minute. Lower the heat and gradually whisk in all the cubes of butter. If you prefer a smooth finish, pass the sauce through a fine sieve then season before serving.

Roast Fillet of Beef with Mushroom Persillade & Red Wine Sauce

1 beef fillet

Splash of olive oil

Salt & pepper