Summer holiday clothes from M&S, Next and more that leave your vacation free of ironing chores

Blissful Summer holidays should be free of any household chores that hark back to the daily grind and that includes ironing. We’ve taken a look at some of the top-rated holiday clothes from Marks and Spencer to Next and New Look that don’t wrinkle, even after spending hours packed in a suitcase.

Travel friendly clothes raved about by shoppers range from dresses to shirts and kaftans to suit all budgets and styles. They are ready to wear straight from your travel bag.

It means you can spend more time down the beach or at the bar than spending valuable vacation moments slaving over an iron to get holiday clothes up to scratch.

‘Lasts a long time’ M&S Kaftan dress

M&S is selling an Accessorize cotton rich knitted V-neck mini kaftan dress for £50 that doesn’t crinkle as it is made from yarn with a knitted stitch design. With long fluted sleeves and scalloped trim detailing, it’s so popular that the large size has already sold out online - but small and medium sizes are still available here.

Shopper Sue gave it five stars and said: “Love it. Great look for over swimwear at the beach and lovely fabric.”

Another reviewer raved: “Great quality worth the price. Initially thought it was a little over priced but think it’ll last me a long time and stay in fashion.”

Marks and Spencer Kaftan Mini Dress | M&S

New Look Crinkle V-Neck Shell Top

This New Look crinkle V-neck shell top is made to look like it’s not been ironed, so no need to worry about pressing it. The top comes in two colours of white or khaki and costs £22.99.

Sizes six to 18 are available for this short-sleeved top that is made from crinkle stretch material of mainly polyester and elastane.

Happy shopper Fi commented on New Look’s website: “I love my new blouse, comfortable, fits perfect, washed and no ironing needed.”

New Look's white Crinkle V-Neck Shell Top | New Look

Five star ratings came in from others calling it “stylish and versatile”. One wrote: “Light and cool, stylish and versatile. Lovely colour too. Very flattering style.”

Next maxi beach dress that is ‘casual or can dress up’

Another wrinkle style offering is Next’s Pour Moi sleeveless sheer crinkle maxi beach dress for £39. Sizes eight to 16 are still available but it has been so popular that there are no size 18s left to buy online.

This black maxi shirt style dress has seductively cheeky side splits is made from crinkle chiffon and has gold button detailing.

Pour Moi Sleeveless Sheer Crinkle Maxi Beach Dress in black | Next

Giving it five stars, a shopper gushed: “Lovely flattering dress, like that you can wear casual or dress it up for a night out.”

Non-iron holiday shirts for men in half price sale

Shirts can be a nightmare to keep wrinkle-free when travelling but various stores offer non-iron versions. Charles Tyrwhitt’s menswear website is busy with sales of its shirts that don’t need ironing ahead of the Summer holidays due to a half price sale.

Charles Tyrwhitt offers smart, casual and fun shirts for holidaymakers that are currently on sale for £29.95, reduced from £69.95 here. One of the most popular is its white non-iron twill shirt but it also comes in 11 other shades.

Its range includes check, floral and sprightly hares for out of the ordinary holiday shirts. One shopper said: “Good quality and can't wait to wear it on my cruise for the formal nights.” Another added: “Great quality shirts, so much better than M&S and other places. The sizes are spot on too. The only place I will go for shirts from now on.”

Non-Iron Stretch Ditsy Floral Print Shirt from Charles Tyrwhitt | Charles Tyrwhitt

A Charles Tyrwhitt store spokesperson said its “famous non-iron shirts” with “innovative crease-free cotton caused quite a stir when first introduced”. “Let's be honest – not many of us enjoy ironing. But avoiding that chore is only part of the reasoning behind our super-smooth finishes.”

M&S has a wide range of men’s non-iron shirts here from casual holiday feel options to formal offerings ideal for a meal out or dinner on a cruise. They range in price from £18 up to £69.95 for a Charles Tyrwhitt slim fit non iron pure cotton shirt in an array of colours.

Marks and Spencer also sells Hawes & Curtis regular fit non iron pure cotton shirts that come in stripes or plain colours for £65 or a four for £149 deal.