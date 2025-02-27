The haircare brand behind Catherine, Princess of Wales’ radiant locks is now on sale at LookFantastic | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Discover the haircare brand Catherine, Princess of Wales uses for her glossy, enviable locks.

The Princess of Wales has long been envied for her stunning long locks and perfect bouncy blow-dry. The type of hair that you don't have to do much to and it always looks good - the type of hair you’ve always dreamed of having - and now you can.

As a hairstylist for over 15 years I have tried and tested many different brands of haircare products but there is one standout brand I always come back to. Kérastase is the French haircare brand loved by experts and celebrities including Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, and Catherine, Princess of Wales love. The Princess of Wales reportedly uses the hydrating Nutritive range .

The Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner works by infusing dry hair with an influx of nourishment. Each formula is powered by niacinamide and plant-based proteins for a silky-soft feeling.

The Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo for Fine-Medium Dry Hair £47.12 is currently on offer with 20% off the original price. That’s Princess worthy hair for less than £50.

The Bain Satin Hydrating Shampoo is specifically designed for hair suffering from dryness, the shampoo cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping away moisture. Whereas the Nutritive Lait Vital Conditioner works by drenching the hair in hydration without weighing it down.

The range also features Nutritive Masquintense Deep Nutrition Soft Mask £38.75 (10% off) - Meghan Markle also uses this hair mask - and the iconic Nectar Thermique Beautifying Anti-Frizz Blow Dry Milk £30.47 (10%off)

Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo for Fine-Medium Dry Hair £47.12 | Lookfantasic

If you are someone looking for a more strengthening range then try the Kérastase Resistance Force Architecte Daily Strengthening Shampoo for Damaged, Brittle Hair with Vita-Ciment Complex £18.75 (25% off) and the Kérastase Resistance Ciment Anti-Usure Daily Strengthening Conditioner £26.12 (20% off). The Resistance range nourishes dry hair and has been specially formulated to cleanse and visibly strengthen damaged hair.

Kérastase Resistance Force Architecte | Lookfantastic

Lookfantasic is having a huge sale and it's not just haircare brands. You can save up to 40% on selected lines including Prada , Estée Lauder and Sol de Janeiro . Plus new customers can get an extra 15% off selected lines when using the code LFNC at the checkout.

