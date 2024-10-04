Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smart radiator valves harness technology to save you money on your heating bills - and we've found a brilliant deal

Autumn is here, the heating is on, and we'll have to keep adjusting those pesky thermostats until at least March as the winter months loom large.

Keeping warm over winter is always an expensive business, especially with the current energy prices, but there are ways we can use technology to help us save a few quid here and there.

If you haven't done already, look into getting a smart thermostat. Google's Nest is one of our favourites, but there are similar versions from Hive and Tado out there.

Smart thermostats tailor your heating to your movements and comfort levels automatically, helping you to use the minimum amount of energy, and switching your heating off entirely when you're not in the house.

You can take things a stage further though, and adjust the heating of each room to suit you, with a smart radiator valve.

These marvellous little bits of technology adjust the temperature of the radiator automatically, to suit whatever conditions you've set.

So you can use them to keep a room nice and warm, while other rooms in the house can be kept cool until you know you need to use them.

By not wasting energy heating up empty rooms, you'll obviously save money. And it's a great way to keep track of what each room is costing you to heat.

TP-Link's radiator valves connect up to an app, which gives you remote control of each radiator and lets you monitor the temperatures of each room individually.

They'll also feed you reports to help you keep track of how you're heating your house, so the more you buy the merrier.