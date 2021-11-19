Dyson Black Friday 2021: save up to £100 on Dyson cordless vacuums

Dyson has dominated the cordless vacuum market in the UK for over a decade now, renowned for their powerful, lightweight and amazingly high-tech machines.

Indeed, our tech expert praised the Dyson V11 for “nailing all disciplines, collecting a commendable amount of detritus... ideal for cleaning under low furnishings, and surprisingly light and manoeuvrable.”

As to the company itself, they are known for their generous discounts. We will be monitoring their site and other retailers to ensure you’re up to date on the best Black Friday deals around.

See the product gallery below for the best deals available to scoop up now.

(As a word of warning - Dyson has noted stock issues and there are supply chain concerns this year, so it could be savvy to take advantage of the deals now, rather than hold out for Black Friday proper - which is officially on Friday November 26 2021).

If you don’t want to buy the machine from Dyson direct, third party retailers such as Currys, AO.com, Argos and Amazon are announcing Black Friday deals on Dyson products regularly. We’ll keep you updated as they come to light.

How much will the Dyson Airwrap cost on Black Friday?

In addition to vacuum cleaners, Dyson makes extremely good hair dryers and styling tools.

The Dyson Airwrap is one of their most coveted products, a superlative styling tool that’s adept at detangling, and also can be used to curl or straighten hair.

It’s currently available for a pricy £449.99 on the Dyson website, though, making it a hefty investment in your locks - and leaving shoppers wondering if it will be discounted for Black Friday.

In 2020, the cheapest deals on the Dyson Airwrap was available through the now out-of-business Tecobuy, where it was on sale for £372.

Prices may go lower this year, with it being three years since the product’s launch.

For those unwilling to take that chance, you can buy the Dyson Airwrap refurbished by the company itself for £359.99 on the company website, here. The product is guaranteed for one year, so you can be assured of its quality.

The best Dyson discounts now available

DYSON V15 Detect Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner & Floor Dok Bundle, usually £599, now £499 DYSON V15 Detect Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner & Floor Dok Bundle £499.00 the newest Dyson on the block 5/5 Dyson’s latest model is a dust-buster extraordinaire. Elegantly designed, with formidable suction, anti-hair wrap technology, this brilliant bagless machine is utterly faultless. Powerful, lightweight digital motor spins up to 125,000rpm to suck up microscopic dust and large debris. Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power. Simply the best vacuum money can buy. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Dyson V11 Absolute (Nickel/Blue) (usually £599.99, now £459.99) Dyson V11 Absolute (Nickel/Blue) (usually £599.99, now £499.99) £449.00 a powerful machine 4.5/5 As per our expert review : Key specs: Weight: 3.05kgs; Bin capacity: 0.76 litres; Running time: About 60 mins This is one of the very best cordless vacs on the market right now . In our test, the V11 Absolute absolutely nailed all disciplines and collected a commendable amount of detritus in the process. Its low profile motorised brush head is a boon for cleaning under low furnishings. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now