Dobbies is kicking off the new year by inviting gardeners in Antrim and Lisburn and join its free Grow How sessions, learning some top tips on cultivating indoor microgreens.

The sessions take place on January 6 at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores, showcasing how easy it

is to grow microgreens including basil, coriander and arugula.

Dobbies’ gardening experts will provide seasoned gardeners and novices alike with practical knowledge to successfully nurture these nutrient rich herbs at home.

Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.

They can be harvested by snipping them just above the soil line and then added to any dish to add flavour.

As well as giving advice on how to grow these amazing greens, the Dobbies Antrim and Lisburn Grow How sessions will also highlight the tools required for a thriving indoor garden.

Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop, has a passion for indoor gardening and loves how versatile microgreens are.

How to grow microgreens

She said: “Microgreens are not only a tasty addition to the kitchen but a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity.

“There are plenty microgreens to try growing at home and they are very easy to care for, which those attending can learn about at Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn session.

“I’d recommend reusing a food tub or any container of your choice then lining the bottom with cut felt or kitchen roll for effective water retention before filling it with compost.

"Make a shallow hole in the compost with your finger, then sow an equally spaced line of microgreens seeds.

"Remember to position your microgreens in a bright spot as this will help them flourish and grow.