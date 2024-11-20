Festive treats galore as TGI Fridays launches its special Christmas menu
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The lights are on, the shop windows are festive, even the weather has turned wintry... It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
It might only be November, but that's the best time to plan your Christmas get-togethers, work parties, meals and drinks with friends, or just some seasonal indulgence after a tough day shopping.
And the international restaurant chain TGI Fridays has just launched its Christmas menu - which is laced with festive twists.
Fancy a bite of "Santa's Smashed Burger"? Or how about the Very Merry Vegan Burger? You could round it off with the “Chocolate Orange in Your Stocking Brownie”, if you fancied it.
The set menu, two-course treat costs £21.95 per person this year, and £1 of that will go to support the children's charity NSPCC.
The Christmas menu features some familiar favourites, mixed in with some Christmas specials, including the "Merry Cheesy Christmas" starter and the "Classic Baby it's Cold Outside Back Ribs".
Desserts can be added to your meal for another £5, and include "Mrs Claus' Pecan Pie", and the "Three Wise Men Oreo Crunch Pancake Stack".
To wash all this down, TGI Friday's mixologists have whipped up some festive cocktails, including "Woo Woo It’s Christmas", "Frostbite", and "Sleigh My Name".
Guests dining at any of the 51 TGI Fridays restaurants who are over 18 will be able to put their skills to the test throughout the festive season to be in with a chance of winning prizes, with a new interactive digital game.
All they need to do is scan the new TGI Fridays menu, and they'll be entered into a draw for a range of prizes including free bottles of Coca-Cola, Sesame Chicken Strips, desserts, or even up to £50 off the bill on their next visit.
For younger diners, TGI Fridays is teaming up with Richard Curtis’ upcoming animated film, That Christmas, to bring extra magic to the holiday season.
Kids can enjoy Dasher’s Merry Shake - a festive milkshake featuring vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, garnished with a cherry nose and chocolate flake eyes.
Additionally, Stripes Rewards members can also win a family adventure to London to celebrate the film’s premiere when they purchase one and scan their receipt when they visit.
To find your nearest restaurant, to peruse the new festive menu, or to book a table for your Christmas outing, click here.