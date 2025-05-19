The Sky deal could help customers who do not want to be stuck in a contract

Sky customers can now switch to a one-month rolling contract – with Netflix included – offering more flexibility than ever before.

Sky customers no longer need to sign up for lengthy contracts as the TV giant is mimicking the major streaming services.

Sky has launched a deal that allows you to mirror the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix with a rolling one month contract for the first time.

When your Sky contract is available for cancellation you can either cancel it entirely or choose another contract.

At £15 for Sky Essential, which includes streaming service Netflix as part of the deal, the Sky offer is low enough that it matches that of some of the biggest streaming services around.

The only downside to a Sky contract is that it ties you into the deal for 24 months and Sky does not promise that there will not be price rises in that time. Sky increased the price by 6.2% on all TV contracts in April 2025 as part of the yearly increase.

There is a way to get the Sky Essentials deal on a rolling monthly contract that lets you cancel with a month’s notice. It means you are not tied into a contract and can offer you some flexibility.

The rolling monthly contract offer is also available on Sky’s Ultimate package, which adds 40 more channels. You can also add Sky Sports packages to your flexible package. Usually priced at £20 for the sports channels, it does cost more at £27 per month.

All of the deals include the Sky Stream ‘puck’, the Sky box that streams channels through your broadband connection and does not need a Sky dish installed to use.

The Sky deal comes as the company is facing increasing pressure from streaming services and bundle deals. Amazon Prime Video, which is part of Amazon’s £8.99 monthly subscription for its Prime service, is offering monthly add ons for Discovery+, TNT Sports and other streaming services on a rolling one month basis.

Disney+ and Netflix already offer monthly subscriptions that can be cancelled at any time.

