Promoter Frank Warren. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Boxing promoter Frank Warren is “very happy to be going back” to Northern Ireland following confirmation of his ‘Belfast Brawl’ event next month at SSE Arena.

Following the announcement of the bill on Friday, June 28 set to be broadcast by TNT Sports under Warren’s Queensberry Promotions banner, he reflected on past success in Belfast with Northern Ireland favourite Carl Frampton.

“I am very much looking forward to returning to Belfast where, most recently, we staged hugely successful shows headlined by Carl Frampton,” said Warren on the Queensberry Promotions website. “I am very happy to be going back and showcasing the talents of Queensberry’s Irish contingent, headed up by Conor Quinn and Pierce O’Leary, with both in big fights and Conor in what should be a classic collision with the English champion, the highly-rated Conner Kelsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will be lots of local talent on the card – including a number of our new signings – and I am particularly looking forward to seeing Steven Cairns in action for the first time under the Queensberry banner, plus Jack Turner, who comes with an already formidable reputation.”

Belfast’s Conor Quinn will step into the ring against Conner Kelsall from England to fight for the vacant Commonwealth flyweight championship on his Queensberry debut following, according to reports, a strong recommendation from Frampton for Warren to secure the 26-year-old.

Quinn and Kelsall both go into the bout with unbeaten records.

Pierce O’Leary’s fourth defence of his WBC International super-lightweight title up against Darragh Foley marks the other co-main event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Belfast fight, James McGivern, is set for his first defence of the BUI Celtic lightweight championship against Rahid Omar of Wales over eight rounds in another clash of unbeaten boxers.

The 26-year-old McGivern won the title last November with defeat of Josh Sandford.

Colm Murphy, also from Belfast, has sights on the vacant Commonwealth Silver featherweight title – with Scotland’s Jack Turner his opponent.