FULL MEDAL TALLY for the four home nations in the Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland comes in just behind South Africa and Malaysia

The real battle was between Australia and England, with the former narrowly edging out the host nation in total medals earned in Birmingham.

But whilst Northern Ireland stands in the shadow of giants, 11th place out of 72 competing nations is still not bad!

Here’s how England, Scotland, Wales and NI shaped up, from the top of the table down:

–Australia–

67 gold

57 silver

54 bronze

178 in total

–England–

57 gold

66 silver

53 bronze

176 in total

–Canada–

26 gold

32 silver

34 bronze

92 in total

–India–

22 gold

16 silver

23 bronze

61 in total

–New Zealand–

20 gold

12 silver

17 bronze

49 in total

–Scotland–

13 gold

11 silver

27 bronze

51 in total

–Nigeria–

12 gold

9 silver

15 bronze

35 in total

–Wales–

8 gold

6 silver

14 bronze

28 in total

–South Africa–

7 gold

9 silver

11 bronze

27 in total

–Malaysia–

7 gold

8 silver

8 bronze

23 in total

–Northern Ireland–

7 gold

7 silver

4 bronze

18 in total