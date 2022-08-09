FULL MEDAL TALLY for the four home nations in the Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland comes in just behind South Africa and Malaysia

The real battle was between Australia and England, with the former narrowly edging out the host nation in total medals earned in Birmingham.
But whilst Northern Ireland stands in the shadow of giants, 11th place out of 72 competing nations is still not bad!
Here’s how England, Scotland, Wales and NI shaped up, from the top of the table down:
–Australia–
67 gold
57 silver
54 bronze
178 in total
–England–
57 gold
66 silver
53 bronze
176 in total
–Canada–
26 gold
32 silver
34 bronze
92 in total
–India–
22 gold
16 silver
23 bronze
61 in total
–New Zealand–
20 gold
12 silver
17 bronze
49 in total
–Scotland–
13 gold
11 silver
27 bronze
51 in total
–Nigeria–
12 gold
9 silver
15 bronze
35 in total
–Wales–
8 gold
6 silver
14 bronze
28 in total
–South Africa–
7 gold
9 silver
11 bronze
27 in total
–Malaysia–
7 gold
8 silver
8 bronze
23 in total
–Northern Ireland–
7 gold
7 silver
4 bronze
18 in total
