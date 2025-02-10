John Cooney: 'People of Belfast are just amazing' as book of condolence opened for boxer who tragically passed away in Ulster Hall bout
His death was announced on Saturday in a statement published by his promoter Mark Dunlop, on behalf of the Cooney family and his fiancee, Emmaleen.
Belfast-based Cooney was stopped in the ninth round of the fight against Welshman Nathan Howells in the Ulster Hall on February 1, which was the first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title, and subsequently underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage.
Saturday's statement said that the boxer had died following a “week of battling for his life”.
It read: “It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away.
“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers."
In a post on social media on Sunday, the Ulster Hall said: “In light of the recent passing of John Cooney, the Ulster Hall will be open from 9am-9pm, for those wishing to pay their respects.
“Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
“Rest in peace, John.”
Cooney’s cousin Julieanne Acciaressi and Georgina Ivors attended the Ulster Hall and told BBC News NI that the people of Belfast “are just amazing and we're very touched.”
Former British, Irish and world title holder Barry McGuigan said Cooney’s passing was “a tragedy”.
He posted on X: “Such a tragedy to lose this fine young boxer.
“John Cooney RIP who died after suffering a subdural hematoma following his Celtic Title Fight in Belfast last week.
"I send my family and my deepest sympathies to John’s fiancée Emmaleen and his parents and his family.”
Belfast boxer Anto Cacace, the IBF world super-featherweight champion, also wrote on X: “Absolute heart breaking news. Thoughts and prayers with John and his family and everyone involved. May he rest in peace.”
Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.