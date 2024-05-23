Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker hit fifties as Ireland recorded a five-wicket victory over Scotland to guarantee top spot in the tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

After Ireland were set 158 for victory at The Hague, Balbirnie shared stands of 66 with fellow opener Paul Stirling (32) and 65 with Tucker to break the back of the chase.

While Balbirnie was dismissed for 56, one of three wickets to fall to seamer Chris Sole, and Tucker was run out for 55 when the scores were level in the final over, Gareth Delany clipped the next ball for a single to secure Ireland’s win with three deliveries to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier, Craig Young and Mark Adair took three wickets apiece as Scotland were restricted to 157 for eight in their final tune-up before heading to the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup.

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie acknowledging a half-century. Credit: KNCB

After Scotland slipped to 65 for four, Matthew Cross (35) and Michael Leask (34) got them up to a competitive score after Michael Jones had contributed a breezy 23 off 12 deliveries.