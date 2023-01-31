The 29-year-old left-arm fast bowler represented New Zealand at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup and has picked up 121 wickets in 39 First Class matches.

He has previously been called up to New Zealand ‘A’ and is capable of bowling upwards of 85mph.

Blackcaps coach, Gary Stead, who worked with Nuttall during his time at Canterbury, believes CI’s new recruit could well have international caps in his future.

CIYMS celebrate after winning the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup

“He is bowling at more than 130km and is in the early 140s when he gets it right,” he said.

"I would be surprised if he doesn’t have an international future ahead of him if he continues the way he’s bowling at the moment.

“He swings the ball as well and that’s been his big strength, he gets the ball to swing late. When you start putting swing on top of [speed], it creates uncertainty.”

Nuttall, who is chasing full international honours, spent last summer in Kent with Bexley and finished with 28 wickets at an average of 20.21.

He replaces Keith Dudgeon at the reigning Irish Senior Cup champions.

The South African finished last season sitting fourth in the wicket-taking charts in a historic campaign for the Belfast club, collecting 31 at a strike-rate of 25.84 and also blasted 124* from 62 balls in a Premier League win over Cliftonville Academy.

