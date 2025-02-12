​Ed Joyce will step down as Ireland women’s head coach at the end of his current contract following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyce, 46, was appointed to the role in September 2019, after a three-month period as the interim coach following the departure of Aaron Hamilton.

He has overseen one of the greatest periods of transformation in Irish women’s cricket over the last six years, and will end his tenure with a last shot at qualifying for a 50-over World Cup – an achievement that has eluded Ireland Women since 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, Ireland Women have played 97 times during Joyce’s reign (51 wins, 44 losses and two no-results), including a range of standout results over many of the world’s best sides.

Ireland head coach Ed Joyce will step down from the role in April.

Joyce retired as a player in 2018. A dual-international, he played 151 times for Ireland, becoming one of the most celebrated batters Ireland has produced.

His move into coaching included time as a batting coach for Ireland Men, before accepting the Women’s head coach role.

“It has been a privilege to lead Cricket Ireland’s women’s performance programme and to work with this group of dedicated cricketers and support staff,” said Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last six years have been an incredible journey – not just for me personally, but for the players, coaches and, indeed, the entire performance programme.

“When I came on board we had just announced first-ever part-time contracts for women cricketers in Ireland. Those six part-time contracts have grown over subsequent years to now 23 players under some form of contract – a number of these being full-time.

“This process of professionalisation alone has been rewarding yet challenging. Throw the Covid pandemic into the mix, the constant need to juggle the availability of players who are still studying – all while meeting the demands of international cricket – the role has been all-encompassing.

“Just as in my professional playing career, I recognise the natural cycle of coaching. There comes a time when a system benefits from fresh perspectives and new voices, allowing players to explore and develop their skills in diverse ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm grateful to Cricket Ireland for their trust in me, and deeply thankful to my coaching and support team for sharing this journey.