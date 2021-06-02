Graeme McCarter determined to grab ‘second chance’ with Ireland

McCarter, who played a starring role for the Ireland Wolves earlier this month, is preparing for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which begins on Wednesday in Utrecht.

The 28-year-old made his international debut in 2011 in a first-class match against Namibia. He played seven times for Ireland between 2011 and 2015, taking 7 wickets, including a best of 3-13 against Scotland in 2013.

His recent exploits during the Ireland Wolves v Netherlands A series in Ireland really caught the selectors eye, where he claimed 9 wickets in three matches at an incredible average of 10.89, and a best of 6-32.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland's Graeme McCarter.

“I was absolutely buzzing when Andrew White [Chair of Selectors] gave me the call, and so excited to get the greens on again,” he said.

“If I have the chance to play, I’ll be pretty proud walking out again, but it’s good to have had that experience of having done it before.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Ireland again, and it makes it that bit more sweeter having been able to fight my way back in after six years. I never gave up the hope of international cricket, and have probably been bowling the best I ever have these last few year,” McCarter added.

“There have been three main guys in cricket circles who have really helped me get back to this level - Simon Johnston, Ryan Eagleson and James Kennedy.

“Jonty has been so enthusiastic over the years and he has always backed me, we have a great relationship where he understands my work commitments too and never has an issue when I can’t make a session because he knows I’d be there if I could!

“Eagy is great from a bowling side of things and it’s always great to pick his brain - we have worked together since I was about 15, so he knows my bowling better than anyone. And finally, JK has been a brilliant mate since playing together at CSNI five years ago - we talk all things cricket on the golf course too.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe