Muckamore set to start Gallagher Challenge Cup defence against reigning Premier League champions Waringstown

The Gallagher Challenge Cup second round draw has thrown up four all-Premier League ties with reigning champions Muckamore set to start their defence against Waringstown.

Neil Gill’s side marked a dream return to the top-flight last term by winning local cricket’s biggest prize for only the second time in the club’s history with a seven-wicket triumph over Lisburn at Stormont.

They’ll welcome Waringstown, who lifted the Challenge Cup for a 27th time in 2023 and secured Premier League glory last season, to Moylena on May 31 in what is one of the standout ties.

Last year’s beaten finalists Lisburn will take on fellow top-flight side CIYMS – the winner of five Challenge Cups over the past decade – while CSNI host Instonians and newly-promoted Templepatrick face Cliftonville Academy.

Elsewhere, the Challenge Cup’s most successful team, North Down, will face one of Bangor or Derriaghy, and Woodvale, who finished second in the Premier League last season after a tremendous campaign, travel to either Ballymena or Lurgan.

There could be a local derby in the second round with Armagh taking on the winner of Laurelvale vs Donacloney Mill and Carrickfergus, who have dropped into Section One for the 2025 season, facing one of Cregagh or Downpatrick.

After winning the club’s first Challenge Cup crown since 1963, Muckamore captain Gill will hope his side can repeat their success and dedicated last season’s triumph to the club’s loyal supporters.

"I’m so, so proud of them,” he said following their Lisburn win. “They’ve been brilliant all year...we’ve had a lot of tight games and won them, which stood us in good stead.

"We’re a team – yes, Jason van der Merwe is an absolute gun, but if you look at our scorecards every week there are boys chipping in with wickets and runs so it’s just incredible.

"To be able to bring the Challenge Cup trophy back to Moylena for all the legends of the club...there are still a couple who played in that last final who were here watching so that’s for them and all the supporters...it’s incredible.

"It’s Roy of the Rovers stuff and what you dream about. To say you want to get to a final is one thing, but to go and actually do it is another.

"What I loved about this cup run is we played CIYMS away, CSNI at home and then Woodvale – that’s a really tough passage to the final. That makes it all the more special.”

GALLAGHER CHALLENGE CUP DRAW

FIRST ROUND (MAY 3)

Ballymena v Lurgan

Bangor v Derriaghy

Cregagh v Downpatrick

Laurelvale v Donacloney Mill

SECOND ROUND (MAY 31)

Ballymena/Lurgan v Woodvale

Cregagh/Downpatrick v Carrickfergus

CSNI v Instonians

Laurelvale/Donacloney Mill v Armagh

Lisburn v CIYMS

Muckamore v Waringstown

North Down v Bangor/Derriaghy