​Ireland have included three uncapped players in their ODI squad to face the West Indies next week.

Opener Cade Carmichael joins seamers Tom Mayes and Liam McCarthy in a 14-strong squad that will take on the tourists at Clontarf in a three-match series which runs from Wednesday to Sunday (May 21, 23 and 25).

All three were part of the Ireland Wolves side that finished runners-up in last month's tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Mark Adair has not been passed fit for the one-day leg – but named across the subsequent T20 series in Bready.

Cade Carmichael on show for Instonians. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

National selector Andrew White said: “Cade Carmichael has been in the pathway for several years now.

"His talent, stroke play and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April.

"His rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions - have been recognised with an international call-up.

"In a similar vein, two seam bowlers - Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes - have also been recognised for consistency and demonstrating the ability to step their game up a level at each time of asking.

"While we're disappointed that Mark Adair is not quite there yet in his return-to-play plan and will miss the ODIs, we do have hopes that he will be ready for the T20I series next month."

Ireland will then meet West Indies in the T20I series at Bready over June 12, 14 and 15.

The Ireland squads are as follows:

ODI: Paul Stirling (captain, Northern Knights), Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke/North West Warriors), Curtis Campher (Clontarf/Munster Reds), Cade Carmichael (Instonians/Northern Knights), George Dockrell (Phoenix/Leinster Lightning), Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn/Northern Knights), Josh Little (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning), Tom Mayes (Waringstown/Northern Knights), Andrew McBrine (Donemana/North West Warriors), Barry McCarthy (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning), Liam McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster Reds), Harry Tector (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning), Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning), Craig Young (North Down/North West Warriors).

