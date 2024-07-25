Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland legend Kyle McCallan believes hosting Test cricket in Northern Ireland can help inspire the next generation of stars and hopes more matches can be held on these shores in the future.

McCallan earned 227 caps throughout an illustrious international career, collecting 256 wickets and scoring 3,616 runs between 1996 and 2009.

He retired as Ireland’s record cap holder, representing his country on the biggest stage at the 2007 World Cup, and captained them on 54 occasions, playing a key role in helping establish their place at the top table of international cricket.

The 48-year-old is working as a commentator during a historic occasion for Irish cricket with Stormont hosting its first-ever Test fixture as Northern Ireland became the 23rd nation to stage the sport’s longest format with Zimbabwe providing opposition.

Ireland's team line out ahead of their Test match against Zimbabwe at Stormont in Belfast. PIC: Philip Magowan/Press Eye.

McCallan is also an iconic figure in the Northern Cricket Union, winning an array of major trophies with Waringstown, and feels seeing the pinnacle of cricket on their doorstep can help inspire countless youngsters.

"I've an 11-year-old here and he wants to be here every single day,” he said. “He is supposed to have a golf tournament on Sunday and doesn't want to miss the cricket - that for me is the significance of this.

"The amount of local kids that are going to see Test cricket on their doorstep and hopefully that will encourage more people into the game. It's amazing (to see Test cricket here).

"Cricket as a game is fighting against the majority of sports like rugby, football and Gaelic games, and we're arm-wrestling to become one of them. I don't want to be seen as a minority sport.

"Seeing NCU players (Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Paul Stirling and Craig Young) playing for Ireland...look at this ground too, Stormont is an absolute picture and the wicket outstanding.

"This is proper cricket, being played at a proper cricket ground by proper cricketers and the people here watching are getting to see the best cricket you can see."

Occasions like these also provides an opportunity for McCallan to reflect on the long journey Irish cricket has endured to get a taste of the big time and admits there’s pride for everyone that played their part.

"It has been a long journey and one that a lot of people would never believed would happen,” he added. “There are a lot of naysayers out there who would say Ireland shouldn't be playing Test cricket, but ultimately you want to be playing the best format of the game - this is the epitome of the biggest test of your ability, technique, physical and mental capacity, and Ireland are playing it.

"I look at the young lads out there playing Test cricket...we had the privilege of playing in the Intercontinental Cup which is the closest we got to it, but winning that on those four occasions has opened the door to what we're seeing here today. I'm massively proud of the role the forebearers have played and people mustn't underestimate that."

This is just Ireland’s second Test match on home soil – seven consecutive fixtures after their debut against Pakistan at Malahide in 2018 were held overseas – and McCallan would love to see more being staged throughout the country.

"Without a shadow of a doubt (I’d like to see more),” he said. “There's a willingness, want and desire for that to happen, but there has to be patience.