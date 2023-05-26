Entering his maiden Challenge Cup decider against former club CSNI, Adair blasted 103* from 78 balls (11 fours, six sixes) to make light work of their 162 chase.

The 29-year-old was arguably the standout star of the 2022 season, scoring 1,166 runs in his debut CIYMS campaign as they won four trophies, including a maiden Irish Senior Cup crown.

It was that century at The Green though that will live long in the memory for all in attendance – and Adair himself.

Ross Adair collects his Gallagher Challenge Cup final Man of the Match award from Shane Matthews (Gallagher, left) and Roger Bell (NCU, right)

"It has to be right up there given the situation and it being a Challenge Cup final,” he says when asked where it ranks on his favourites list. “It's right up there.

"160 could have been a real sticky chase in a final so for me it was about trying to be as positive and aggressive as I could be so if I did get out then I could give the guys coming in not much to do.

"I think I was dropped on 48 potentially at third-man but that was the only chance I gave and I went on and got over the line.

"It's a memorable one for sure and I'll remember it forever."

With the prestige and history that comes with the Challenge Cup – a competition which was first played in 1887 – it’s the one trophy that every local player targets and wants to win.

Tasting success has made Adair hungry for more and they kick off their 2023 effort with a trip to Section One outfit Dundrum on Saturday.

"The Challenge Cup was one of my favourites to win last year,” he added. “Just the day, the buzz around CI for it, all the supporters and everyone was there on the day.

"It was tough doing it against my old club.

"I had spent a couple of years with those guys and then had to try and beat them in a final.

“It was a great build-up and the guys were nervous but the majority of them had been there and done it before so they were well used to it but it was my first Challenge Cup final and it's very special. It was a great day to be a part of.

"We got a good crowd in there so you want to play big innings in big matches in front of lots of people so when that happened last year you want to come back this year and do it again hopefully.

"We need to work hard and get through the rounds and hopefully get there."

CI have welcomed Theo van Woerkom, Ed Nuttall and Tyron Koen into their squad this season and early form suggests the Belfast club will be challenging on all fronts once again.

"Theo has been exceptional this year, Ed has been great - they are two great cricketers and really good lads off the pitch as well,” said Adair. “Jason (van der Merwe) has been batting at four and just strikes the ball so clean.

"We're looking pretty good and hopefully we can keep fighting away.

"Buts (Ian Butler, coach) has talked about treating every game as a big final and we want to win all of those games.